Western Mall without power, stores expected to be closed all day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The lights are out at the Western Mall Tuesday.

According to a social media post, stores inside the Western Mall are expected to be without power the entire day. KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald went to the Western Mall and confirmed many stores in the mall are without power.

Scheels and the strip mall Hu Hot through Potbelly is not affected.

According to Xcel Energy, the power outage was reported around 8 a.m. and crews are still working to figure out the issue.

“We’ve never had an issue like this before, we’ve never had the power go out like this, even if the power does go out, it’s usually a couple hours so just a really freak accident, we hope everybody understands, it was just out of our control,” Western Mall manager Amy Weiler said.

Weiler says they’re estimating no power for the rest of the day. She says if power does return, some businesses may reopen later Tuesday night.