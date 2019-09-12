Western Mall businesses clean up after tornado damages roof

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Areas of Sioux Falls are in clean-up mode following Tuesday night’s tornadoes.

More than a dozen businesses in the Western Mall at Western Avenue and 41st Street are cleaning up on Thursday still. Water came in through the roof after the tornado hit.

As you can see in this video we took on top of the roof, the twister tossed 10,000 pound air conditioning units like toys.

“When those rooftop units get thrown up and tossed in the air, then there’s a big whole in tenant’s spaces, so there’s a lot of water. It’s the entire room it’s not just one section, it’s the entire roof,” Western Mall Manager, Amy Weiler said.

The facade fell off at Best Buy, but it doesn’t look like there is structural damage. Nearby restaurants, All Day Cafe and Tap House 41 are temporarily closed.

The credit card equipment in Hannah’s Hallmark Shop was ruined, so the store is “cash only” for now.

Weiler says it is unknown how long the repairs will take.