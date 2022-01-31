RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Strong winds and warmer than average temperatures in western KELOLAND are creating some dangerous fire levels.

It’s not your average January day. With over 50 degree weather, no snow on the ground, and strong winds, fire officials are concerned.

“This time of year where we don’t have any snow, then that grass is very dry and fire does spread just like it does in the summer because that grass is not receiving any moisture or growing, it’s dead and dry,” Shannon Rittberger said.

Shannon Rittberger is a Captain at the Fairburn Volunteer Fire Department. He says it has already been a busy start to the year.

“We do see more fires in the off-season, in the winter months in the last couple of years than we have in the past,” Rittberger said.

“Just because we are technically in the season of winter according to the calendar does not mean that the conditions are not right for fire,” Jerome Harvey, Pennington County Fire Service, said.

Here in Pennington County, the fire danger level is very high today. And in other parts of the Black Hills, the levels are extreme.

However, you can help by being aware of your surroundings and avoid any kind of ignition sources that could start a fire.

“You need to be careful of any type of ignition sources whether it’s machinery moving in the field, metal against rocks, any ignition source at all, you need to be careful,” Harvey said.

Open Burning is prohibited today. This means there can be no burn piles, slash, fires not enclosed, no chimney or duct stack in Pennington County.