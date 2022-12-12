DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — People across KELOLAND are bracing for a major winter storm. The widespread, slow moving system is expected to bring rain switching to snow in the southeast ice and snow in the northeast and the chance for up to two feet of snow in areas of central and western South Dakota. One community that could see a lot of snow is Deadwood.

The snow plows are prepped and public works crews are expecting a busy week ahead.

“In preparation for it, we are just making sure our equipment is ready to go and that the guys are healthy, we’re ready. We’re ready,” Bill Burleson, Streets Department Superintendent, said.

Local business owners, like Julie Koth, say winter weather is nothing new in Deadwood, but it’s still important to be prepared.

“Well if the roads get really treacherous during the storm, the first thing we do is we tell our staff to stay home because most of them live in Spearfish or the outlying area of Deadwood but the good thing is, is that Tom and I live a couple miles away so if there are people around or stranded, we will come down and open the store,” Koth said.

During this time, the Deadwood Police Department urges everyone to give yourself extra time when you need to drive somewhere, pay attention to winter advisories, and most of all, be patient.

“And I want to reiterate, please if it says no travel advised if you don’t have to go anywhere, don’t go anywhere. Just hunker down until it’s over,” Chief Ken Mertens, Deadwood Police Dept., said.

So get your shovels out and make sure to be as safe as possible during the winter storm.

The Deadwood Police Department says it’s important to have your cars winter ready, make sure maintenance is up to date and that you have an emergency kit in the car at all times.