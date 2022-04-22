SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — A spring and winter storm is headed towards the Black Hills this weekend. In Spearfish, the city and ranchers are preparing the best they can before the rain and snow set in.

It’s a busy day for Eric Jennings as he prepares his ranch for the upcoming storm.

“I’m right in the middle of calving so it’s a matter of getting cows in. I know which ones are due to calve in the next couple of weeks so I’ll separate those so I can give them better protection. The main thing is just to be able to have a spot that’s out of the wind for them so that they can withstand the storm,” Jennings said.

While it’s a lot of work, Jennings is hopeful for the moisture.

“We are disappointed that it takes a major storm to get a little moisture but if that’s what it takes, we are willing to pay that tax I guess,” Jennings said.

While the sun was shining here in Spearfish Friday, the Public Works Department is preparing for a foot of snow this weekend.

“They are prepping the sanders, getting the snow plows ready, staging equipment so that they will be ready to respond. We’ve also got some contractors available if it is a big enough storm that we need to seek some outside help,” Kyle Hinton, Public Works Dir., said.

The Department says people can do their part by taking necessary precautions.

“If road conditions are bad, if you can avoid driving, avoid driving. If you have to be somewhere, try and take your time, go slow and show us patience,” Hinton said.

By Saturday morning, the thunderstorm is expected to turn into a winter storm, where several inches, to a foot of snow are expected to fall all over the Black Hills.