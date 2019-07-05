Western KELOLAND experiencing more flooding

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — This morning, people in Western KELOLAND woke up to more flooding.

Take a look at this picture from the Sturgis Public Works Department of water covering Highway 34.

City officials are urging drivers not to drive around the barricades. The City Park including the bike path is closed until further notice.

There are closures around several other streets due to the flooding. Meanwhile at the Lead Country Club, staff say they received three inches of rain in 45 minutes.

But, the golf course is still open today! Staff are urging golfers to not drive their carts through standing water.

KELOLAND’s Sydney Thorson is checking out the flood damage out west and will bring us updates tonight.