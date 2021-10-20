Western KELOLAND blanketed in snow Wednesday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blanket of snow covered Rapid City Wednesday morning from an overnight winter storm.

A few inches of snow piled up in parts of town, but crews were able to clear the roads quickly.

It’s about time for folks to get out their hats and gloves because there’s likely more snow and cold weather to come in the next few months.

To be prepared for any storms or any changing weather, check out our KELOAND Weather app.