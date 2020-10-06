Western Dakota Technical Institute’s enrollment is up opposed to other South Dakota tech schools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With the pandemic, some students are putting off getting a higher education. Enrollment numbers are down at three of South Dakota’s four technical colleges. The only school where enrollment is up compared to last year is at Western Dakota Technical College. More than a hundred more students enrolled at the Rapid City college this fall.

Malekia Richardson is a first-year student at WDT. She is going to school for a phlebotomy, lab assistant degree.

“There’s so much going on in our world right now, we really need to get more professionals out there. The call is out there. Not just with the COVID that’s going on but we’ve got flu season that’s about to come up. We’ve got patients that need help, it’s just a need out there,” Richardson said.

Richardson is a single mother who wants to have a career. She’s heard good things about the school.

Ann Bolman the President of Western Dakota Tech says the degrees offered here can lead to essential careers in only two years.

“We have a ton of programs in the health care areas and everyone of these programs is a desperately needed skill set here right in our community,” Bolman said.

Chris Ouslie is the Phlebotomy, Laboratory Assistant program director. She says her students work directly with medical officials.

“The jobs are out there and we are fortunate that we have our industry partners to help us. Or who allow us to do their clinical training there with the intention of potentially hiring them,” Ouslie said.

Right now Western Dakota Tech has nearly 1,400 students, which is more than ever before. Officials hope the trend continues.

“And we are working constantly on making sure that our programs are updated so that when our students graduate, they can land the best paying career spots in those different industry fields,” Bolman said.

Western Dakota Tech require students and staff to wear masks. They are also urged to social distance and consistently sanitize.