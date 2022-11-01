RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — High school students in Western South Dakota are getting some hands-on medical experience at this year’s scrubs camp.

From CPR to drawing blood, these high school students are taking time away from the classroom to see what it’s like in the medical field.

“We also get to learn how to do IVs, how to treat wounds, like burn wounds. I find the hands-on really really fun, it helps make me learn,” Clements said.

Kelsi Clements is a senior at Newell High School. She wants to pursue a career in pediatric nursing.

“I came to Western Dakota for last year for the same thing and I really hope to go to college here next year,” Clements said.

Western Dakota Tech has been hosting its Scrubs Camp for about 10 years. This year, there are 70 students participating in the event.

“In South Dakota and Rapid City, we know that we have an aging population and health care is such a critical industry. We have all seen the past few years the importance of having well educated health professionals who know what they are doing and can serve our communities,” Diana Newman, Director of Admissions, said.

While it makes for a busy day, staff here at WDT say it’s worth it to see the students, like Clements, getting excited about a career in the medical field.

“It’s just a fun opportunity for all of us to come out here and to see what it’s like in the real world,” Clements said.

The Scrubs Camp event is also hosted in several other locations across South Dakota.