SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A construction project that has been a big headache for drivers all summer long is now complete.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The City of Sioux Falls says work on Western Avenue over I-229 is now done. All lanes are open to traffic.

There are still several construction projects still in the works across Sioux Falls.

You can check out the city’s interactive map on its website to see when the roads will be done.