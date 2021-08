RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are on scene of a serious crash on Interstate 90 between Exit 58 and 59.

Westbound traffic is closed between Exit 58 and 59.

Below is a snapshot from the SD DOT map, it shows construction in the area.

The Rapid City Fire Department shared these photos to their social media accounts, asking drivers to avoid the area.

Courtesy Rapid City Fire Department

Courtesy Rapid City Fire Department

Courtesy Rapid City Fire Department

Courtesy Rapid City Fire Department

Courtesy Rapid City Fire Department

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest updates.