HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — The westbound Humboldt entrance ramp from I-90 (Exit 379) will be closed Thursday, September 7 beginning at 6:30 a.m. until approximately 8:00 p.m.

SDDOT announced the contractor will be removing a portion of the existing I-90 surfacing at the Exit 379 entrance ramp.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Once the entrance ramp is reopened, it will be covered with a temporary gravel surface.

Motorists planning to travel westbound on I-90 should use SD Hwy 38 as an alternate route and follow the detour signs.

Highway 19 underneath I-90 will also be closed beginning Thursday, September 7 at 6:30 a.m. The contractor will dismantle and load a crane to remove it from the construction project. Highway 19 will reopen at an undetermined time later on Thursday.

This work is part of the overall construction project to replace the westbound lanes of I-90 from mile markers 377 to 390.

Find more information from the DOT online.