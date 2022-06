SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews from several departments continue battling a fire on the Rosebud Reservation.

At last update, the West St. Francis Fire is 30% contained and has burned more than 3,000 acres.

The fire started on Saturday and crews continue working day and night to get it under control.

Authorities ask everyone to avoid the area and say smoke will still be visible through the weekend.