West SF Banquet location to open March 9

The Banquet is increasing how many meals it will serve to people in need as the organization has announced when its new location on the west side of Sioux Falls will open.

The Banquet’s new, permanent second location here in west Sioux Falls on Marion Road is set to open on March 9.

“Oh man, it’s incredible,” said Tamera Jerke-Liesinger, executive director of The Banquet. “I mean we have been waiting for this for so long, it was a dream for so long, and now it’s finally a reality, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Dinner will soon be served Monday through Friday here, bringing The Banquet’s number of weekly meals to 16. Jerke-Liesinger estimates 350 to 400 people could be served at the Marion Road location daily. She says this will be a big impact for this side of town.

“That’s why we targeted northwest Sioux Falls because we were hearing from the community that there was a need that our downtown location couldn’t meet,” Jerke-Liesinger said. “And so we’ve heard from the principals of Hayward School, from neighbors in the community, that this will be very beneficial for a lot of people.”

She offers one way to visualize the difference it can make.

“A lot of children who maybe are faced with just eating ramen noodles for dinner can come here and have a hot, nutritious meal,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

Even though we’re about six weeks away from the opening of this new facility, you can already sign up to volunteer here.

“We’re going to need a lot of groups, so it’s out there already online to sign up, and just take the time to get some, group of friends together and come out,” said Andrew Hewitt, director of development and marketing at The Banquet.

The Banquet’s downtown location serves breakfast and dinner Monday through Friday and a lunch on Saturday. The organization also serves dinner on Tuesday and Wednesday at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, but that will end with the opening of the location on Marion Road.