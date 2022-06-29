PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) –The South Dakota Department of Health has confirmed the first West Nile virus (WNV) mosquito pool of the season in Brown County.

State officials urge the public to take simple steps to protect themselves and their families against WNV which can cause fever, headaches, rash, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle and joint aches.

“Given the rural nature of our state and increased outdoor activities during the summer, protecting yourself against mosquito bites remains an important factor against West Nile infection,” said Dr. Joshua Clayton, State Epidemiologist for the Department of Health. “Something as simple as using bug spray or limiting activities between dusk-to-dawn hours can reduce your infection risk significantly.”

Personal precautions are especially important for those at high risk for severe illness from WNV – people over 60 years of age, pregnant women, transplant patients, individuals with cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease. People with symptoms like severe or unusual headaches should see their physicians.

Since its first human WNV case in 2002, the state has reported 2,681 human cases, including 877 hospitalizations and 47 deaths. Every county has reported cases.

For more information on WNV and other health-related items, visit DOH.SD.GOV.