BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Health Department has confirmed West Nile virus mosquito pools in Brookings and Codington Counties.

West Nile can cause fever, headaches, rash, swollen lymph nodes and muscle aches. To prevent mosquito bites, make sure to apply bug spray with DEET before going outside.

You should also limit your time outdoors from dusk to midnight — this is when mosquitoes are most active.

You should also remove standing water so mosquitoes don’t breed.