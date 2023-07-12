SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Department of Health has detected the first West Nile cases in mosquito pools in Brown, Beadle and Minnehaha counties.

Four human cases have been reported in Sanborn, Beadle, Campbell and Jerauld counties.

The Vector Control Program with the City has tested hundreds of mosquitoes since the start of summer.

Multiple pools in Minnehaha County have tested positive for West Nile.

“We’ve detected the virus in a few of our traps, human cases are starting to pop up around the state. And certainly all of our surrounding states have also had human cases already,” said Denise Patton, Vector Control Program, Coordinator and Entomologist.

While there are no positive human cases in Minnehaha County yet, Denise Patton with Vector Control says it’s important to be prepared.

“We’re entering peak transmission season. So wear your bug spray, avoid being out at dawn and dusk if you can, wearing long sleeves, dumping water on your property,” Patton said.

Michael Hendrickson, his wife Anna and their two kids make sure they are covered when they head outside.

“We usually put OFF on before we come out to the parks or if we go camping or hiking or fishing or things like that,” Hendricksen said.

He says he has noticed more mosquitoes around because of the recent rain.

“Nighttime isn’t as bad, doesn’t seem like, at least around here. But you get into that dusk- twilight kind of time, that’s when they seem to be the worst, especially when it’s wet,” Hendricksen said.

The City of Sioux Falls spends close to 250,000 dollars a year on mosquito control and testing.

Patton says mosquitoes can fly up to 20 miles a day, so taking simple steps like wearing bug spray can make all the difference.