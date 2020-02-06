West Mall 7 Theatres set to reopen Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There’s good news for a local business following a fire. After being closed for about a month, West Mall 7 Theatres will reopen Friday.

On January 5, a fire in a rooftop heating unit damaged part of the front lobby. Crews are still hard at work at West Mall 7.

Soon the sight of construction will be replaced with happy movie goers and the smell of popcorn.

“We are anxious to get open, employees, customers,” owner Todd Frager said. “We are done with the fire restoration as far as all the cleanup and then the repair work to the rooftop, ventilation system, ceiling.”

Customers including Marjorie Ploof and her friends.

“I enjoy going to the movies, I like the wide screen, and I am a movie goer,” Ploof said.

Ploof says she’s been waiting for the theater to reopen.

“I was looking on the site, the internet to see when they were going to open so I am glad to hear that they are opening,” Ploof said.

If you’re planning on stopping by to see a movie on Friday, you’ll notice there are a few remodeling projects underway.

“We are about 50% done with the cosmetic stuff,” Frager said. “We will still have painters here for the next week, we have some tile work, and then the carpet will be the last thing done.”

But that extra work shouldn’t get in the way of anyone enjoying a movie.

“Everyone is so gracious. ‘Sorry to hear about what happened,’ and then the question is, ‘When are you going to reopen?’ because people are excited about coming to the theater and they want to come back,” Frager said.

Frager thanks the fire department, plus all the crews that have helped to make sure the theater opens on time.

