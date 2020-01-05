West Mall 7 movie theater temporarily closed after small fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The West Mall 7 movie theater will be closed for a few days after a small fire caused smoke damage to the lobby.

According to the Sioux Falls Fire Department, there was a small fire in one of the rooftop heating units that damaged a portion of the front lobby around 6:15 a.m. They believe a motor failure started the fire.

According to West Mall 7, the maintenance crew was working when the incident occurred. The Sioux Falls Fire Department responded shortly after.

They say the theater will be closed “for the next day or two for cleaning.” Watch for updates on their Facebook page and website.