West Mall 7 closing temporarily

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The West Mall 7 will be closing for 5 weeks due to economic reasons related to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Thursday night, the theater said that they would be temporarily close beginning Friday, February 19. The post said that in that time the theater would be focusing on making the facility more suitable for operations throughout 2021.

The theater cited COVID-19 as having a negative impact on the availability of new films and attendance at the theater.

“We are encouraged that the COVID-19 vaccination process is underway, and we are hopeful that more new movies will be available to us as summer approaches,” the post read.

West Mall 7 plans to open back up Friday, March 26.