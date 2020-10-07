West Mall 7 approved to serve beer and South Dakota wine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Movie goers in Sioux Falls will soon be able to enjoy a beer along with a show.

Tuesday night, the Sioux Falls city council approved a malt beverage license request for West Mall 7 theatres.

It will allow the movie theater to sell Beer and South Dakota made wine. In an email, West Mall 7 management says it plans to start serving the beverages within a months time.

This was the theaters second attempt to get approval to serving alcoholic beverages. The city council rejected a request in 2018, citing concerns over how the establishment would regulate sales.

In the recent request, West Mall 7 also submitted a security management plan for selling alcohol at the theatre.

It includes a strict carding policy, limiting the number of beverages a customer can purchase and limiting the time alcohol will be sold.

During discussion at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, both councilors Greg Neitzert and Christine Erickson said they were ready to vote yes this time around because of the security plan.

The request was approved by a unanimous vote.