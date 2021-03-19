West Lyon third-grade student killed in crash involving school bus

INWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — A third-grade student from West Lyon school was killed in a crash Friday morning. 

According to an email from the West Lyon school sent to parents, the West Lyon school bus was involved in a crash. All the students on the bus were safe.

A vehicle struck the bus from behind and a passenger, a third-grade student, in the vehicle died. The driver of the vehicle, also a juvenile, went to the local hospital with serious injuries according to Iowa authorities. 

The West Lyon Community School District told KELOLAND News the student who died was a girl.

The crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on A-50, four miles west of Highway 18 outside of Inwood, Iowa. 

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash. West Lyon is making grief counselors available for staff and students.

