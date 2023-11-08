LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A school bond measure for the West Lyon Community School District has passed.

Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday night for local elections in Iowa. The bond measure was just one of many items on ballots around the Siouxland area.

According to unofficial election results, the measure passed with 1,042 votes for and 478 votes against. The measure received 68.6% in favor. The measure required a 60% voter majority to pass.

Voters within the school district voted on whether or not to approve $19.8 million for the school district so that they could build, furnish, and equip educational facility additions with a 700-seat auditorium, and classroom additions, along with remodeling and improving the inside of the building.

The school district said that the school has not seen any major updates since 1967.