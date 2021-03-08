West Central student airlifted to hospital after crash Monday morning

A West Central student was airlifted to a hospital this morning after a crash that happened right in front of the high school.

A teenager driving a minivan was trying to turn into the main parking lot when a car slammed into it. The car was being chased westbound on Highway 38 into Hartford by the Highway Patrol, but the trooper had called off the pursuit just before the crash.

“Because the Highway Patrol was involved with a pursuit just prior to the accident happening, even though they were not involved in the collision itself, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office will be investigating the accident.” Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Captain Mike Walsh said.

The injured student was alone in the minivan, she was conscious and alert when the helicopter arrived. The suspect in the car was also hurt and taken to a hospital by ambulance. That driver is facing numerous traffic violations.