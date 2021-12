SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A West Central school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning west of Hartford, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Authorities say there were minor injuries and students are being transported to school with a different bus.

MCSO is currently investigating an accident involving a West Central School bus with minor injuries on HWY 38 west of Hartford. Students will be transported using a different bus to school. Parents will be notified by the School District ASAP. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/13p1KNU6La — Minnehaha Sheriff (@MinnehahaCounty) December 15, 2021

Parents will be notified by the West Central School District and authorities are asking people to avoid the area of Highway 38, west of Hartford.