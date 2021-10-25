Man arrested on murder charges following standoff

This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: The date of the shooting was corrected to Sunday.

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have more information on a standoff in Wessington Springs that happened over the weekend.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation says police were called to a house for reports a hostage situation following an alleged shooting Sunday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to the home, including the Jerauld County Sheriff’s Office, Huron Police, Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota DCI and the highway patrol.

Authorities say a woman was safely let go from the residence. The suspect, Mitch Caffee, of Wessington Springs, peacefully surrendered himself.

Caffee was arrested on charges for first degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary. The DCI says Caffee remains in custody on a $1 million cash-only bond.

The South Dakota DCI and the sheriff’s office are still investigating.