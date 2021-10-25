Wessington Springs man arrested in connection to homicide

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation says a Wessington Springs man is behind bars on charges of murder, kidnapping, and more.

It all started early Sunday morning when officers were called to a home for a reported hostage situation and deadly shooting.

Several law enforcement agencies responded.

The DCI says one person was allowed to leave the home before the suspect Mitch Caffee surrendered.

Meanwhile, the Jerauld County State’s Attorney has confirmed to KELOLAND News there was a single-victim homicide Sunday morning.

On Monday, KELOLAND News spoke with a neighbor who said they were evacuated from their home in the early morning hours of Sunday as law enforcement responded to a home.

The resident said they knew the person who died and called the incident devastating.

Law enforcement have not released the victim’s name.

Caffee is being held on a one million dollar cash-only bond.

This is Caffee’s second arrest in just over a month.

In September he was charged with domestic abuse.

Just last week, additional documents were filed in that case accusing him of violating bond.



