Wessington Springs homicide victim’s name released

This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: Caffee’s bond was changed from $1 million cash-only bond to no bond.

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released more information about the murder and hostage situation in Wessington Springs.

According to court documents, Mitch Caffee forced his way into Lorraine Redmann’s home on Sunday morning and shot her. He claimed it was an accident, and that he was just trying to knock a phone out of her hand.

He faces numerous charges including kidnapping and first degree murder. Caffee is in jail and has no bond.