‘We’re walking forward’: Supporting kids in the Sanford Children’s Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Raising money and supporting families at a local children’s hospital were themes of the inaugural Sanford International Children’s Walk Sunday morning.

This past week, Cobey DeSchepper and his family have had the chance to hang out at the Sanford International golf tournament; he is the 2021 children’s hospital ambassador.

Lauren Soulek: Cobey, have you had a favorite part about the tournament so far?

“Probably walking with the guys yesterday, that was pretty fun,” Cobey said.

And today, he got to lead walkers in the first Sanford International Children’s Walk.

“It’s just a way to show everyone that we’re walking forward and yeah, I think walks take you places and that’s definitely where these kids are all going, they’re going places,” Allison DeSchepper, Cobey’s mom said.

The Children’s Walk was put together to show support for Sanford Children’s Hospital families.

“Just getting involved with the community and being here to support them goes a long way,” tournament manager Erica Krohn said.

Participants could donate to the hospital through the Birdies Give Back program, which raised nearly $100,000 last year.

“It all goes back to the hospital to help with the pediatrics, to help anything the staff needs to make the children’s stay the best they can,” Krohn said.

Cobey DeSchepper was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015.

“Cobey received all of his care at Sanford Children’s Hospital, we are very thankful for the hospital being here, being local and all the nurses and staff and doctors just provided incredible care for him,” Allison DeSchepper said.

His treatment lasted three years and though he still has check-ups to make sure the cancer stays away, his mom says he’s doing great.

“Being in the place we are today, it’s just definitely confirmation for us that we’re able to give back now,” Allison DeSchepper said. “You know, being at Sanford Children’s Hospital, we were really just lifted up by them and the people here. And getting to have Cobey be the ambassador now and be here for the walk and be part of this, sharing our stories the best way we can give back.”