‘We’re one win away’: Sioux Falls Little League Baseball team looking for World Series tournament berth

WHITESTOWN, IND. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Little League Baseball team is one win away from advancing to the Little League World Series tournament.

The team shut out Iowa 10-0 and Missouri 7-0 in the Midwest regional tournament to advance to the semifinals.

“A majority of this team started together at nine years old. You know, we won state titles as 10-year-olds. We won state titles as 11-year-olds. If you would have asked me back then, yeah there was dreams of this, but there’s so few teams that get to this opportunity. Things really have to go in your favor to make it this far,” head coach Mike Gorsett said.

First and second place teams will move on to the World Series tournament in Williamsport, PA, so the team is guaranteed a spot if they win the semis.

“I guess for other teams it might be a little intimidating just because they see our pitching, and then we’re also putting up multiple runs, and it just also gives us confidence that we can do it defensively and offensively on both sides of the ball,” player Brekken Biteler said.

They take on Nebraska Thursday.

“We went and watched them yesterday and I think we all, they’re a very talented team. I think we could beat them, but it will be a dog fight,” player Noah Kuenzi said.

“They’re a good team, but we just have to play our game and we should be fine,” player Boston Bryant said.

This moment is something these players have been dreaming of.

“It’s huge to show how us, as Sioux Falls, can put such talent on such good teams, because we’ve only been together, we’ve only done little league for four years,” player Hayden Gorsett said.

“I know a few of us, we all remember going to like watch parties when the 2017 team went, and at that time we didn’t even think that it was possible for us kids to get there, and now that we’re one win away, it’s kind of surreal that we’re right there,” Kuenzi said.

Six innings away from an opportunity of a lifetime.

The team is set to take on Nebraska on Thursday at 10 a.m. CDT. Gateway Lounge and Shenanigans Sports Bar & Grill will both be showing the game. It will be broadcast on ESPN.