SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 61-year-old Wentworth woman died Friday morning as a result of injuries she sustained during Thursday evening’s storm.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said a husband and wife were driving to their home in Wentworth when they were caught in the storm just south of Colton, near the intersection of 250th Street and 464th.

“The wall of dust and dirt and debris hit them,” Milstead said. “A chunk of wood came through the window of the car.”

Wendy Lape, 61, with her husband and grandchildren. Wendy died as a result of Thursday’s storm.

Milstead said Wendy Lape was hit by the debris and was taken to the hospital with the help of many volunteer first responders and people living near the accident.

“Neighbors showed up with front end loaders to clear the road for responding vehicles,” Milstead said.

Milstead also responded to the scene, calling it the real tragedy of the storm.

“Pease keep the Lape family in your thoughts and prayers,” Milstead said.

Lincoln High School teacher Annie Lanning also died in Thursday’s storm.