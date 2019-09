The St. Francis House received a big donation today to help build its new facility.

Wells Fargo presented a $150,000 check to the non-profit as part of its Homelessness to Hope Capitol Campaign.

“We are also doing our dedicated day of service which is a day when they will have their representatives come out and meet with our guests to teach them financial literacy,” St. Francis House Executive Director Julie Becker said.

The St. Francis House expects to move into its new facility by December 15.