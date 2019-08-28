Well-known WWII Veteran Claude Hone dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A World War II fighter pilot and original member of the South Dakota Air National Guard has passed away.

You may remember Claude Hone, of Sioux Falls, from recent stories here on KELOLAND TV.

Hone served as a Marine fighter pilot, shooting down the enemy in many battles in the Pacific.

He was also a legend in the area and was the first to have a license to sell real estate in South Dakota. Roughly two weeks ago, Hone was honored with a special motorcycle escort to the Sioux Falls Airshow.

Hone was 99.