VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s peak tourism season in South Dakota.

As people passed through the state Friday, a group in Sioux Falls was highlighting what the city has to offer.

Naomi Doyo and her husband are traveling across the country.

The couple stopped at the Valley Springs Welcome Center on I-90 on their way to Mount Rushmore.

“It’s a historic site. It’s iconic, American landmark. We also wanted to see the Native American sculpture or artwork that is happening,” Doyo said.

They also learned about Sioux Falls at the rest area.

That’s because Experience Sioux Falls set up a table encouraging people to check out local attractions.

“We’re looking for all the travelers. As many people as we can get through the door and talk to, encourage them to stop, stay in Sioux Falls. We have the airshow coming up this weekend, so that’s a big contender that we’re telling people about,” Experience Sioux Falls host city manager Melea Harris said.

Laurie Erstead, her husband, and grandchildren are traveling from Mankato to see the airshow, but that’s not the only Sioux Falls stop on the agenda.

“We’re going to the Falls, take the kids up on that little tower thing they have and maybe have lunch there, and then we’ve talked about the zoo,” Erstead said.

“Marketing Sioux Falls is so important. Tourism is one of the most important markets in South Dakota, so as many people as we can get in to stay and to purchase stuff in our state, the better we are for it,” Harris said.

While the Doyos have their sights set on the Black Hills, Sioux Falls may be a future option.

“They made it sound so interesting and very inviting, so we’ll talk about it when we get back in the car,” Doyo said.

Experience Sioux Falls was also hoping to catch early Sturgis travelers.

The rally begins next Friday.