Welcoming the new year at Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The arrival of a new year comes with an abundance of hope and promise that was often sorely missing during a pandemic-filled 2020. For many people in KELOLAND, 2021 couldn’t arrive soon enough.

Just about everyone’s outlook seems brighter with the dawning of a New Year at Falls Park.

“Just a lot happened in 2020 and I just hope that 2021 will be better COVID-wise and pandemic and everything,” Varynda Vejvechaneyom of Sioux Falls said.

Varynda Vejvechaneyom just moved to Sioux Falls from Chicago where she worked as a nurse treating COVID-19 patients.

“It was really bad. I was in constant fear that I’m going to be the one who gets it too, and I’m going to be in those beds, too. So yeah, I saw a lot of bad stuff,” Vejvechaneyom said.

We also came across three longtime friends from Alabama, visiting South Dakota in the wintertime after having to cancel their summer vacation plans due to the pandemic.

“It’s kind of a wild idea to come up here, but we figured why not? We missed our 2020 vacation. We were planning to go to Europe in June and it got cancelled because of COVID. So we sat home all year,” Judy Dewberry of Birmingham, AL said.

The Falls Park visitors are in a reflective mood, and curious about what the coming year will bring.

“It will be interesting to see what happens in the workplace because I think 2020 brought about such change and realizing that people don’t have to come into the big offices and so that’s going to be interesting to see,” Sharon Bestwick of Birmingham, AL said.

While COVID-19 remains a concern as we begin the new year, many people are optimistic that a vaccine will put the worst of the virus behind us.

“People are starting to get their vaccinations. My brother’s one. He works in a hospital, so he was one of the first ones to get one and he’s very optimistic about that one, too. I think it just kind of turns things around for us,” Dewberry said.

As the constant flow of time moves us into a new year, concerns about loss and uncertainty shift like a current, bringing hopes of health and prosperity in the months ahead.

“2021 to me, has to be better than what 2020 was, just because of the chaos it caused and the shutdown and the economy and everything that happened. It’s got to be better, next year,” Dewberry said.

While many people say “good riddance” to 2020, park visitors we spoke with say the past year had some positive impacts, including families spending more time together and a better sense of gratitude for good health.