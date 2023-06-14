BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A pop-up town in southeastern KELOLAND is all about safety.

Pretend crosswalks and driving lanes are giving little kids a head start on learning road safety.

“It’s a hands-on-learning for kids to understand what a motorist does, what a pedestrian does, how to be safe,” Safety Town Brandon director Vickie David said.

Safety Town is back for its third year in Brandon.

The two-week program geared toward 5 and 6-year-olds highlights many ways kids can be safe.

On Wednesday, the kids learned about fire safety thanks to the local fire department.

“It’s fun,” 5-year-old Kendyl said.

“When something happens you know what to do,” 6-year-old Alayna said.

From weather and water safety, to poison control, the kids are learning all sorts of important information.

“If they’re home alone or if something were to happen with these kids, something happens to mom or dad or there’s a fire at their house, they need to call 911, just to give them a little knowledge here over the next two weeks of how to handle that,” Brandon Police officer Tyler Carda said.

“As adults, we tell them a lot of things, what to do and what not to do, but they don’t understand it completely,” David said.

But the hands-on learning at Safety Town is helping drive home that safety message for kids.

The director of the Brandon program says it’s modeled after Safety Town in Brookings.