Weekly virtual concerts begin Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While they’re often known for bringing the blues, the Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society is looking to bring a bright spot in times of social distancing, and that’s by hosting live concerts in your home.

Full-time jazz musician Elisabeth Hunstad is used to playing and improvising for a crowd.

“For me, that was my full-time employment, so to have no income and performing 2 to 6 times a week it’s quite a change,” Hunstad said.

With COVID-19 turning away those crowds, now she’s improvising in a new way.

“It’s awesome that you’re giving musicians a chance to have somewhere to perform,” Hunstad said.

Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society Alex Gilbert-Schrag is giving her and other musicians a platform with their new virtual concert series.

“I want to help the Sioux Falls community get through this, and, I think, we do that through music,” Gilbert-Schrag said.

Every Thursday, a different local musician will perform for an hour on the society’s Facebook live stream. While video quality is always a gamble, that’s not stopping Hunstad from giving a quality performance.

“It feels weird because you’re staring at a screen but I still talk to the screen the same way I would if I was in an actual venue,” Hunstad said.

Viewers will also have the option to make donations to the performer during the show.

“There’s no guarantee, but you set up a virtual tip jar, cross your fingers and hope, you know, maybe their’s something to pay the bills,” Hunstad said.

For viewers at home, Gilbert-Schrag says this could be a positive way to escape any mental stress.

“It is something that’s withstood the ages as that people have gone to, not only as entertainment, but for relaxation purposes,” Gilbert-Schrag said.

And serves as another way to bring people together, while staying apart.

“There’s a lot behind music and it’s power and it’s a universal language and everyone can understand it,” Gilbert-Schrag said.

“You just feel good when you get some live music, even if it is online right now,” Hunstad said.

You can see Hunstad perform live 7 p.m. Thursday on the Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society’s Facebook page. You can also find more of her music and performances on her website.