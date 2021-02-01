Weekly COVID-19 vaccine doses from federal government rise for South Dakota

Daniel Bucheli, communications director for the South Dakota Department of Health, says that the weekly number of doses coming into the state from the federal government was around 11,000, but now that number will be around 12,800.

“You gotta control what you can control, and we don’t have a lot of control with what comes from the federal system into the state system, into our allocation for vaccine, and so what we get is very exciting and we’re looking forward to getting that supply used this week,” said Dr. Mike Wilde, vice president medical officer with Sanford Health.

The South Dakota Department of Health includes a graphic on its website showing the order in which people will receive the vaccine.

“While we’ve kind of moved on from 1A, 1B and 1C, we still do accept and we’re still getting inquiries about those all the time, those numbers kind of get a little bit smaller each week,” said Dr. David Basel, vice president of clinical quality with Avera Medical Group. “But we still do happily accept anybody that either that was out of town or just wasn’t quite ready to get it at the initial run. We do still accept those earlier phases.”

Right now, vaccine availability has reached some people in group D.

“We’ve really broken it down starting at the highest risk groups at first, and so right now we’re vaccinating as a state, those who are 80 years of age or older, those who have dialysis, transplant, active cancer diagnoses, and then some of the highest-risk congregate settings like independent living,” Basel said.

“Each dose is someone, just like each case is someone, and each dose of vaccine that is given to someone, is really exciting for that person, it’s exciting for their loved ones, it’s exciting for their safety going forward,” Wilde said.

People are already receiving Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Basel made a point in Monday’s interview to share thoughts on a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which may soon be another resource for people.

“Essentially what the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is doing is taking COVID, which can be very serious and turning it essentially into the common cold,” Basel said.