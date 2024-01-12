SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend will see bitter cold temperatures. While actual air temperatures will struggle to get above zero, the wind will make it feel a lot worse.

In addition to the frigid temps, ground blizzard conditions will be bearing down on parts of KELOLAND as we start the weekend.

The blizzard warning covers southeastern KELOLAND, starting late this evening. Ground blizzards and white-out conditions will be common tomorrow. Travel will become dangerous in rural areas as extreme wind chills develop through the day on Saturday.

The snow will diminish into the afternoon, but a second shot of light snow may arrive later today and tonight with the next polar front. This front will send temperatures and wind chills into the frigid zone.

Wind gusts over 40mph should be common tomorrow in areas. Wind gusts will stay strong in Sioux Falls into Sunday morning, creating more blowing and drifting snow.

Snowfall totals

How much snow to expect depends on where you live.

The storm total forecast keeps the heaviest numbers south and east of Sioux Falls through tonight and tomorrow.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops.

Streets in Sioux Falls are snow-packed and slippery with more light to moderate snow on the way this morning.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and business closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Sioux Falls Snow Alert

If enough snow falls during this storm, the city of Sioux Falls could issue a snow alert. Those are called after at least two inches of snow. Plows focus on emergency snow routes first, then move into each of Sioux Falls’ three zones to clear all city streets.

Sioux Falls police said on X (formerly Twitter) that towing of yet-unmoved-plowed-in vehicles from Tuesday’s snow alert will commence starting Friday morning.

To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website.

You can signup for snow alert messages by texting “SNOWALERT” to 888777 or signup on the city’s website.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.