Weekend storms caused plethora of stalled vehicles on roads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The storms also caused roads to flood across southeastern KELOLAND.

Sioux Falls police say they received at least 25 calls for stalled vehicles as well as more than two dozen calls for traffic hazards.

“The best thing you can do is just, people need to be aware and if they see water on the road don’t drive through it, you don’t know how deep it is and I think that’s what a lot of people found out was the water was deeper than what they anticipated,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Another danger with flooded roads is that you don’t know if there is any debris in the standing water. A foot of water will float many vehicles.