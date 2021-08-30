Weekend severe weather leaves behind damage in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — The severe weather over the weekend swept through Lyon County, Iowa.

Christina Stensland and her three children took shelter from the storm as it rolled through Lyon County Saturday.

She watched from her security system as the powerful wind destroyed a shoe in her yard northwest of Klondike.

“Just picked it up and moved it,” Lyon County resident Christina Stensland said.

But that wasn’t just any building.

It was her late husband Cade’s shop.

“This was his space, so when my kids and I miss him we would come out here and just remember him,” Christina Stensland said.

Others in the county are also surveying the damage.

The hail took a toll on some of Darren Dubbelde’s rental units in Larchwood.

Hail chipped away at some siding.

“The hail stones have knocked the edge off of a bunch of pieces, but it will basically have to be totally replaced,” Landlord and farmer Darren Dubbelde said.

He and other farmers also suffered crop damage.

The wind leveled some of Doug Stensland’s corn meant for silage.

“I guess you’ve got to put it all in perspective. Mother Nature, she’ll give and take and, boy, she takes sometimes too,” Farmer Doug Stensland said.

He says they’ll see if the chopper is able to pick it up.

As for Christina, she’s making plans, too.

“Currently, we’re just going to try and clean it up and then hopefully rebuild,” Christina Stensland said.

And there will be a special shop again.

On top of homes, buildings, and crops, several cars we also damaged.

The Larchwood Fire Chief says he hasn’t heard of any injuries.