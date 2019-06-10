Weekend search for Dennard comes up empty

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — Another weekend search for Serenity Dennard has come up empty in western South Dakota.

On Saturday volunteers joined state and local agencies including the South Dakota Civil Air Patrol and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says authorities will meet early this week to review the weekend search and make a plan going forward. The department says it will continue investigating all leads and will not give up until they bring Serenity home.

