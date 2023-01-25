HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — Your generosity is helping a Harrisburg family, who lost everything in a weekend house fire, get back on their feet. Sarah Wendorff, Kyle Rogness and their three children were out of state when their home caught fire early Sunday morning. Now they’re thanking people in the community, as well as complete strangers, for donating much-needed clothing and other items to get them through this trying time.

Word of the Harrisburg house fire spread as quickly as the smoke and flames. Kyle Rogness and Sarah Wendorff received an early morning wakeup on Sunday in Minnesota, where they were attending their boys’ hockey tournament.

“Two o’clock in the morning phone call. Laying in bed asleep, because we had an early game the next day, and then that happens,” Kyle Rogness said.

The couple felt an overwhelming sense of helplessness, being so far away as their home burned. Yet they decided to stay for the game to keep some sense of normalcy for the family.

“We figured there’s nothing we can do at the moment and we laid back down, went to the tournament and finished the last game that we had that day,” Rogness said.

The couple says being in Minnesota at the time may have saved all their lives. Their two dogs were home, and they survived, but there was still that anxiety.

“The firefighter called me shortly after my neighbor did and he originally told us that one of our dogs was still inside the house, so we thought for a couple of hours that we had lost one of our dogs and luckily, he was smart and I think he took off before anyone got there,” Sarah Wendorff said.

The family lost all their possessions in the fire. But people have been donating essentials through social media.

“We’ve been given clothes, living stuff, teeth-brush stuff, the GoFundMe, random people just reaching out on Facebook, Venmo-ing, like here, go get something that you know you need. It’s amazing. I can’t thank people enough,” Rogness said.

The family has been staying at a hotel in Sioux Falls since the fire. But they expect to move into a twin home rental next week.

“It’s three-bedrooms, so all the kids will have spaces,” Wendorff said.

Even as the family makes plans to move into their new twin home, their long-term goal is to rebuild a home on the very site of this fire. Their roots run deep in this caring community.

“You don’t realize how small of a town you live in until something like this happens, and that outreach is just tremendous,” Wendorff said.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental and started in the garage, but they’re still waiting for a report from the fire marshal on the exact cause.

The family could still use many items to furnish their new home, including dishes and other kitchenware. If you’d like to help, we have a link to their GoFundMe