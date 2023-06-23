SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — For the second time this month, a Sioux Falls sports bar is rallying around a local woman who’s facing a cancer diagnosis. The Gateway Lounge is hosting a fundraiser this weekend for Jamie Keller who’s battling breast cancer, just like her lifelong friend, who’s a bartender at the Gateway. Their close bond is just the right medicine to help them both through this trying time.

People who work in the local bar industry are a tight-knit group.

“It’s the best people. We all have each other’s backs. It’s really, really good people,” Jamie Keller said.

And those really good people are stepping forward to help Jamie Keller. Keller is a manager at McNally’s Irish Pub and the mother of an 8-month-old girl. In April, she learned she had cancer in both of her breasts — on her birthday.

“I couldn’t believe it, when they first said the words. It was scary. But I think just because you know, that you don’t know, you don’t know exactly what’s going on, I think once things that were explained to me better, then I felt a lot better,” Keller said.

The Gateway will be hosting a fundraiser for Keller on Sunday, because that’s what friends do when one of their own needs help.

“So it’s just something that you just do. It wasn’t even a thought that we didn’t do it. It was just automatic. We just had to do this for our friend,” Gateway bartender Amanda Hanneman said.

Another close friend, Suzi Cooke, a bartender at the Gateway, learned she too, had breast cancer just days after Keller’s diagnosis.

“It was hard enough to believe that a best friend, or like a sister, would have cancer and then to find out a couple weeks later that I had the exact same cancer, just blew my mind,” Cooke said.

Now, both Cooke and Keller are leaning upon one another as they go through their treatments.

“We talk almost every day. It’s really nice to have somebody that’s a few steps ahead of me in their chemo treatments. So, I’ve really been leaning on her a lot. She’s been my number-one source of strength through this,” Cooke said.

“And we try to find things every day where we can still thrive, even though it’s kind of hard to right now,” Keller said.

Keller just finished her seventh cycle of chemo with more rounds still to go. Yet she’s confident of beating the disease, because so many people are in her corner.

“It’s a club that you don’t want to be in. But it has the most exceptional people,” Keller said.

“And to know Jamie is to love Jamie, so we are really excited to be doing this fundraiser for her,” Cooke said.

The benefit is Sunday from 1-6 p.m. at the Gateway Lounge. There will be a 50/50 drawing, a silent auction and a performance by local musician Denham. If you can’t make it to the fundraiser, we have a link to Keller’s GoFundMe.