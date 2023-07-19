SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) – If you’re looking for some family fun this weekend, you could try an event hosted by the Community Outreach with that sentiment right in the title. The second annual Family Fun Day is Saturday.

Inflatables, games, bingo and fun — that’s what’s in store for the Community Outreach’s Family Fun Day this weekend.

“It is our annual fundraising event so there are generous donors and businesses throughout the community that sponsor the event. So it is free to attend and through those sponsorships, it’s funding the programs that we have at the community outreach as well,” Kayla Tronvold, development manager with the Community Outreach, said.

Programs like the Community Outreach Crisis Care.

“If something happened and someone can’t make their monthly rent payment or mortage payment, or if they’re behind on utilities, we’re able to look at assisting to help them keep that housing or keep those utilities connected,” Tronvold said.

The second annual Family Fun Day will be at Giving Hope Bingo on West Burnside Street. The hope is that not only can family members come out and have fun together, but also learn more about the ways the Community Outreach could help them.

“Really building that awareness because a lot of people who are coming might not need that assistance, but everyone knows someone or knows someone who knows someone. who could benefit from either that financial education or from just a helping hand for a month’s worth of rent,” Tronvold said.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. If you’d like to play bingo while there, the games are $5.