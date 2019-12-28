Weekend crashes in Sioux Falls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crash-generic-highway_843574510621

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Streets are turning slippery in Sioux Falls. A vehicle rolled just before 4 a.m. Saturday on Cliff Avenue near Tuthill Park. No one was hurt.

Authorities are also investigating a pair of crashes from Friday night, before the rain arrived. The first crash took place around 8:30 p.m. at 49th and Kiwanis, where police responded to a call of a rollover. Police say there were no serious injuries related to the crash.

Then about an hour later, two vehicles crashed on Interstate 29 near Benson Road. The crash backed-up traffic on the interstate. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests