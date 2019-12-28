Weekend crashes in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Streets are turning slippery in Sioux Falls. A vehicle rolled just before 4 a.m. Saturday on Cliff Avenue near Tuthill Park. No one was hurt.

Authorities are also investigating a pair of crashes from Friday night, before the rain arrived. The first crash took place around 8:30 p.m. at 49th and Kiwanis, where police responded to a call of a rollover. Police say there were no serious injuries related to the crash.

Then about an hour later, two vehicles crashed on Interstate 29 near Benson Road. The crash backed-up traffic on the interstate. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.