LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about a crash in rural Lincoln County that has left three young people dead and a fourth facing charges. The victims are 18, 19, and 20 years old.

The lone survivor got out of the hospital Monday afternoon and went straight to jail for what allegedly happened after the crash.

Those charges include stealing a car and underage drinking.

The three people lost their lives early Saturday morning in a ditch 10 miles northwest of Beresford, not far from Interstate 29. While we were there, friends and family members of the victims showed up to see the crash site for themselves.

“When I was told, it felt like a dream, and now that I’m out here, I’m able to see what actually happened. It’s going to help us a lot realize that he’s never coming back.” Taylor Schwans said.

A neighbor stopped by and talked with us for a little bit. He described what happened. He said the truck left the road, and you can still see the tracks. Then, it approached an embankment. There are three culverts and it is a pretty steep embankment. The truck hit the embankment, then launched itself in this driveway, then landed in the ditch over here, where it rolled.

“One of the deputies on scene advised there were three deceased victims that had all appeared to be ejected from the vehicle,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson.

Hayden Hall | Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Two of the victims died right away. A 19-year-old woman was still alive but died in the arms of a first responder. The lone survivor of the crash, 20-year-old Hayden Hall, was injured but made his way to a nearby dairy operation. Investigators say instead of asking for help, he stole a car and drove to Beresford, where he was later found.

The sheriff says the crash investigation, which is now in the hands of the Highway Patrol, focuses on who was driving the pickup truck when it crashed at this site.

“It is going to be a long investigation to try to figure out what happened, try to piece it back together, see who was driving the vehicle, but it is a very tragic situation,” said Swenson.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is also involved in the crash investigation. A family member tells us the young woman who was killed in the crash leaves behind a 4-month-old baby.