The Levitt Shell Sioux Falls says a weekend performance set an attendance record.

On Facebook, Levitt organizers report Saturday night’s Brule show set a record with 8,000 people attending.

Drum roll, please….the clickers have been calculated and we saw 8,000 people at Brulé's dynamic performance last night. A new record! Thank you for the support and your generosity, Sioux Falls. Posted by Levitt Shell Sioux Falls on Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Burlap Wolf King concert on Sunday was cancelled because of weather. Organizers are going to work to have it in the future.

If you would like to take in a concert at the Levitt, there is still time. There are seven more concerts planned for the summer.

The last concert is scheduled for August 10.