Week 1 of pheasant season is in the bag

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week one is in the bag for pheasant hunting and so are a lot of birds.

Despite the wet-muddy conditions for opening weekend, wildlife officials say out-of-state hunters got what they came for, but listen to this, the best may be yet to come.

Opening weekend, got off with a bang…

Wildlife officials say pheasant hunters shot a lot of birds, despite the conditions.

“Ya know it’s, definitely challenging out there as far as the weather has treated us this fall,” Game, Fish and Parks Department conservation officer Josh Delger said.

Spring flooding washed out some of the nesting this year, which impacted the overall number of pheasants.

The state reported a 17% drop from last year, but wildlife officials say there are still a lot of pheasants to hunt.

“We’ve definitely been talking to hunters and hear how things are going, as far as average success, it seems like it’s pretty on par with what we’ve had in past years, people are going out and they’re figuring out where the birds are obviously they can’t get into those wet spots that they have in the past, areas but they’re getting the dry spots where birds are the finals and they’re having luck,” Delger said.

And because there’s a late harvest this year, hunters could find late season success.

“You know there’s probably going to be crops in the field late the crops that did get planted bottom got planted late, because of the conditions in the spring and so a lot of crops might not be coming out til later as well, so that maybe save some birds for later, as well, and when those crops come out later in the season, those might be better opportunities to get some presents later, later in the year,” Delger said.