Wednesday marked two years since Serenity Dennard went missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday marked two years since nine-year-old Serenity Dennard went missing in Pennington County.

On February 3, 2019, Serenity ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home in Rockerville.

Since then, multiple agencies from across the country have searched thousands of miles trying to find her.

Investigators also looked into 275 leads in South Dakota and throughout the nation.

Recently, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office suspended the search for Serenity, due to a lack of new information.

However, authorities say the investigation will remain open.